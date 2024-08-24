Previewing the New World

A preview of this year's New World Festival, and appreciation of fado queen Misia, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, September 1st

from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional and contemporary Celtic and fiddle music by Kalos (Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson, Jeremiah McLane) and Hannah O'Brien & Grant Flick on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Cabot Arts Presents John Gorka on Saturday, September 7th at the Willey Building Auditorium 3084 Main Street in Cabot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. - Music Starts at 7:00.

On Saturday September 7th, Burnham Presents in Lincoln opens it’s new season with the Pine Tree Flyers. Music at 7:30 for two sets. Doors at 7:00.

Under the Maple/Brattleboro House Concerts presents DEAR ELLA, a trio from Western Massachusetts consisting of Annie Patterson, Mary Witt, and Ann Percival, on Sunday, September 8th at 4:00 p.m. To attend the concert, EMAIL brattleborohouseconcerts@gmail.com. The address and further details will be sent to you.

Valley Stage Productions at the Richmond Congregational Church, Richmond, VT, presents Marsh Lights featuring Colby Crehan on Sunday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

Kalos will also perform at Soundings Series, Vermont State University, Castleton, VT. on Thursday, September 5th at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, September 8 at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington Center, Brownington, VT at 2 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing in Jericho at the Jericho Café and Tavern on Friday September 6th from 6-9 p.m., and at Middlebury College on Saturday September 7th starting around noon.

