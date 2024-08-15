Local Music Galore

Lots and lots of local music, the Quechee Scottish Games, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, August 18th

from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont songwriter Phil Kirk will be performing at the Peacham Farmers Market in Peacham on Thursday, August 22, from 3-6 p.m.

The Vermont band Marsh Lights featuring Colby Crehan will be playing in North Hero at the Island Arts Concert Series 40th Anniversary, Island Arts Center on Sunday, August 25th at 4 p.m.

On Friday August 23rd the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at The Whammy Bar in Maple Corners. The Pioneers entertain from 7 to 9 p.m. or so.

The Cabot Free Summer Concert Series presents Cape Breton music by the Vermont-based trio Footworks on Tuesday August 20th at 6 p.m.

Master Italian guitarist and vocalist Beppe Gambetta will be playing at La Sala Rosa in Montreal on Tuesday August 20th at 8 p.m. with François-Felix Roy and on Wednesday August 21st at the Barn Opera House in Brandon, VT in a solo performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Come to the Quechee Scottish Games on Saturday August 24th for a fun-filled day of competitions, clans, vendors, food and entertainment! Featured performers this year are Jamie Laval, internationally renowned Scottish fiddler and guitarist, Eamon Sefton. There will also be concerts, fiddle workshop, music sessions and a ceilidh all led by Jamie Laval.

