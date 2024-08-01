Wade In the Water !

Marveling at the musical legacies of John Mayall and Toumani Diabate, celebrating Ella Jenkins during the week of her 100th birthday, and much more.

This program will air on Sunday, August 4th from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents the Bear Mountain Boys on Wednesday August 7th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

At Grace Church in Sheldon on Friday, August 9th at 7 p.m.: Susan Reit and Mary Ann Samuels, with Beth London, will be playing harp, hammered dulcimer and recorders.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Celtic/Quebecois duo Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet and The Murphy Beds (Eamon O'Leary and Jefferson Hamer) on Saturday, August 10th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Willa Mamet and Paul Miller will be in concert at the Old West Church in Calais as part of the Music Under The Steeple concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday August 11th. For more info. Contact Susannah at susblachly@hotmail.com.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center presents RIPE on Wednesday August 7th at 6 p.m.

