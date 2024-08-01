Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Wade In the Water !

By Robert Resnik
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:27 PM EDT
Happy 100th birthday to Ella Jenkins !
Happy 100th birthday to Ella Jenkins !

Marveling at the musical legacies of John Mayall and Toumani Diabate, celebrating Ella Jenkins during the week of her 100th birthday, and much more.

This program will air on Sunday, August 4th from
7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents the Bear Mountain Boys on Wednesday August 7th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

At Grace Church in Sheldon on Friday, August 9th at 7 p.m.: Susan Reit and Mary Ann Samuels, with Beth London, will be playing harp, hammered dulcimer and recorders.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Celtic/Quebecois duo Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet and The Murphy Beds (Eamon O'Leary and Jefferson Hamer) on Saturday, August 10th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Willa Mamet and Paul Miller will be in concert at the Old West Church in Calais as part of the Music Under The Steeple concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday August 11th. For more info. Contact Susannah at susblachly@hotmail.com.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center presents RIPE on Wednesday August 7th at 6 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
