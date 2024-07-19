Festivals and the Country Blues

Two Vermont music feestivals, the amazingly musical Martin Grosswendt, and much much more!.

This program will air on Sunday, July 21st from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents the East Bay Jazz Ensemble on Wednesday July 24th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

The Vermont Cajun band Pointe Noir will be playing a July 27th outdoor concert at Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon. Point Noir is joined by the Burlington based Wild Leek River band and multi-instrumentalist Christiana Athena-Blackwell. They are playing at an outdoor venue called Star Mountain Events in Sharon Vermont. Thai BBQ is available. Picnicers welcome. Come early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Pointe Noir also kicks off the Cabot Arts and Music Festival with a dance on Friday, July 26th at 7 p.m. in the Willey Building, 3084 Main St in Cabot, VT

The 32nd annual Jig In the Valley kicks off on the village green in East Fairfield at noon on Sunday, July 28th, beginning eight hours of superb music including Rusty Bucket, The Dale and Darcy Band, Ryan Sweezey and the Midnight Walkers, New Orleans phenomenon Duke Aeroplane along with his Delta Dirty Crocogators, The Nobby Reed Project, and, returning after a hiatus from performing, The Oleo Romeos. There’ll be homemade wood-fired pizza, a parade, an internationally acclaimed pie tent, and much more.

Admission proceeds go to supporting the Fairfield Community Center’s many important programs, including community meals on Tuesdays, the local food shelf, and a variety of kids’ programs including Black Creek Adventure Camp. This event is rain or shine. If rain threatens, the music will move onto the Meeting House indoor stage. This year’s Jig is dedicated to saxophone legend Joe Moore, who died this spring. For more info or to volunteer to help with food or other details, call the Fairfield Community Center at

802 827-3130.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers return for an evening of topnotch string band music at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville on Saturday July 27th from 6-9 p.m.

The Cabot Arts and Music Festival will be happening on Saturday and Sunday, July 26th & 27th and is a Multi-genre Music Festival featuring 12 Bands on 4 Stages, Contra Dances, Art Projects, Kids Activities, Food Trucks, and Artisan Craft Vendors. Musicians include Pointe Noir, The Mammals, The Soggy Po Boys, Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Bob & Sarah Amos, and many many more.

