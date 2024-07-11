The Java Jive

Coffee songs, lazy bones, and much much more...

This program will air on Sunday, July 14th from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph presents Counterpoint Performing Brahms and Beethoven: Romani and Scottish Songs on Sunday, July 21st beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents Yankee Chank on Wednesday July 17th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

The Terrible Mountain Stringband featuring Ida Mae Specker will be playing at the Country Girl Diner in Chester on Saturday July 20th at 5 p.m.

Bread and Bones will be playing at the Blueberry Hill Inn on Thursday July 18th beginning at 6 p.m. as part of their Pizza By the Pond series.

