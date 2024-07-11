Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

The Java Jive

By Robert Resnik
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:32 PM EDT
The Ink Spts, one of the great American vocal groups
photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The Ink Spts, one of the great American vocal groups

Coffee songs, lazy bones, and much much more...

This program will air on Sunday, July 14th from
7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph presents Counterpoint Performing Brahms and Beethoven: Romani and Scottish Songs on Sunday, July 21st beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents Yankee Chank on Wednesday July 17th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

The Terrible Mountain Stringband featuring Ida Mae Specker will be playing at the Country Girl Diner in Chester on Saturday July 20th at 5 p.m.

Bread and Bones will be playing at the Blueberry Hill Inn on Thursday July 18th beginning at 6 p.m. as part of their Pizza By the Pond series.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
