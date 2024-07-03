Sunny Summer Songs

The Jersey shore, even more previews of the Middlebury Festival on the Green, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, July 7th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Jon Pousette-Dart next Sunday July 14th.

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents the Soul Rockers on Wednesday July 10th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

On Thursday July 11 th The Sky Blue Boys (Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner) will play at the Bent Nails Bistro on Langdon Street in Montpelier with music beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield presents Lewis Franco with The Missing Cats: (Will Patton, Susannah Blachly & Dono Schabner) on Saturday July 13th at 5 p.m. The Missing Cats will also be playing on Sunday July 14th at the Old West Church in Calais with music beginning at 4 p.m.

The Pointe Noir Cajun Band will play as part of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series at the Middlesex Bandstand on Wednesday, July 10th. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green will continue all this week, featuring free live performances by many local and world music groups, including Bon Debarras, Bread and Bones, Vermont Public's own Myra Flynn, Twisted Pine, and many more...check www.festivalonthegreen.org for the complete schedule.