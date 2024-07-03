Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

Sunny Summer Songs

By Robert Resnik
Published July 3, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
rising star Leyla McCalla
picture courtesy of the Artist
rising star Leyla McCalla

The Jersey shore, even more previews of the Middlebury Festival on the Green, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, July 7th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Jon Pousette-Dart next Sunday July 14th.

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents the Soul Rockers on Wednesday July 10th. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

On Thursday July 11 th The Sky Blue Boys (Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner) will play at the Bent Nails Bistro on Langdon Street in Montpelier with music beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield presents Lewis Franco with The Missing Cats: (Will Patton, Susannah Blachly & Dono Schabner) on Saturday July 13th at 5 p.m. The Missing Cats will also be playing on Sunday July 14th at the Old West Church in Calais with music beginning at 4 p.m.

The Pointe Noir Cajun Band will play as part of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series at the Middlesex Bandstand on Wednesday, July 10th. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green will continue all this week, featuring free live performances by many local and world music groups, including Bon Debarras, Bread and Bones, Vermont Public's own Myra Flynn, Twisted Pine, and many more...check www.festivalonthegreen.org for the complete schedule.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik