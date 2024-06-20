A Fond Farewell

Remembering some of the music of Alan Greenleaf, one of the Northeask kingdom's finest songwriters, and lots more essential Vermont music too...

This program will air on Sunday, June 23rd from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Black Feathers will be performing at the Plainfield VT Opera House on Friday June 28th at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday June 29th from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Carol Hausner and Danny Coane will play at the Montpelier Farmers Market, 133 State Street Montpelier.

On Saturday June 29, the Cambridge Arts Council presents Mary MacGinnis & the Selkies with special guest Will Patton in the backyard at the Visions of Vermont Gallery (100 Main Street / Jeffersonville). Music starts at 1 p.m.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing at the Blueberry Hill Inn, 1245 Goshen-Ripton Rd, Goshen, VT on Friday, June 28th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. for the "Pizza by the Pond" series.

Texas singer-songwriter Al Staehely will appear for one night only at the Grafton Community Church, 55 Main Street, Grafton, Vermont, beginning at 7:00 PM on Saturday, June 29. Tickets will be available for purchase at the MKT: Grafton, 162 Main Street, Grafton or at the door on the night of the performance beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Bob & Sarah Amos will be performing a CD release concert on Saturday June 29th at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs with music beginning at 8 p.m.

Deja-Nous will perform at the French Heritage Festival in Winooski on 06/30, starting at noon.

This year's 15th annual Turlough Carolan Festival will be held at three Lebanon, NH venues are conveniently located on two sides of the Town Square. Ample, free public parking is available within a few blocks' walk. Our long-time Carolan Festival featured artist, Dominique Dodge, will be with us again this year.The festival includes a 7 p.m. concert featuring Dominique and Rachel Clemente. For more information: https://www.carolanfestvt.com/