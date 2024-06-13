Happy Father's Day to Us All !

We celebrate our 28th father's day show with all sorts of daddy songs, and even more !

This program will air on Sunday, June 16th from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

FREVO, a well-known popular cross over group from the Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble, will present a unique offering at the Westford Common Hall on Sunday afternoon, June 23rd from 4-5 p.m.

Under the Maple/Brattleboro House Concerts will be hosting a Benefit Concert for RiverJam Romp on Sunday, June 23rd at 6:30pm. The concert will feature Peter Siegel, Amanda Witman, and friends.

All proceeds from this concert will benefit RiverJam Romp’s scholarship fund as they head into their third season. -CONCERT LOCATION – Private venue. Space is limited. To attend the concert, email brattleborohouseconcerts@gmail.com.

The address and further details will be sent to you

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents the Black Feathers on Friday June 21st. The Black Feathers will also be performing at the Plainfield VT Opera House on Friday June 28th at 7:30 p.m.

