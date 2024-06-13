Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Happy Father's Day to Us All !

By Robert Resnik
Published June 13, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Ace songriter Iris Dement
photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Ace songriter Iris Dement

We celebrate our 28th father's day show with all sorts of daddy songs, and even more !

This program will air on Sunday, June 16th from
7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

FREVO, a well-known popular cross over group from the Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble, will present a unique offering at the Westford Common Hall on Sunday afternoon, June 23rd from 4-5 p.m.

Under the Maple/Brattleboro House Concerts will be hosting a Benefit Concert for RiverJam Romp on Sunday, June 23rd at 6:30pm. The concert will feature Peter Siegel, Amanda Witman, and friends.
All proceeds from this concert will benefit RiverJam Romp’s scholarship fund as they head into their third season. -CONCERT LOCATION – Private venue. Space is limited. To attend the concert, email brattleborohouseconcerts@gmail.com.
The address and further details will be sent to you

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents the Black Feathers on Friday June 21st. The Black Feathers will also be performing at the Plainfield VT Opera House on Friday June 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
