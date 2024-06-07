He's the Top !

Cole Porter's birthday, the start of outdoor festival season in Vermont, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, June 9th from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be performing along with Beg, Steal or Borrow and 4 other bluegrass bands at the Rattling Brook Bluegrass Festival, happening all day Saturday June 15th in Belvidere on VT Route 109.

Celtic Arts and the Highland Center for the Arts is hosting the Vermont Highland Games. The games will be happening at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Saturday June 15th. Featured musicians include Prydein, Dan Houghton and Rachel Clemente, the Catamount Pipe Band, and many more. Get tickets at: https://highlandartsvt.org/

