All The Traditions

He's the Top !

By Robert Resnik
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT
American songsmith Cole Porter, born 133 years ago today!
Cole Porter's birthday, the start of outdoor festival season in Vermont, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, June 9th from
7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be performing along with Beg, Steal or Borrow and 4 other bluegrass bands at the Rattling Brook Bluegrass Festival, happening all day Saturday June 15th in Belvidere on VT Route 109.

Celtic Arts and the Highland Center for the Arts is hosting the Vermont Highland Games. The games will be happening at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Saturday June 15th. Featured musicians include Prydein, Dan Houghton and Rachel Clemente, the Catamount Pipe Band, and many more. Get tickets at: https://highlandartsvt.org/

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
