All The Traditions

Spider John Lives!

By Robert Resnik
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:08 PM EDT
An appreciation of the late great bluesman Spider John Koerner, a wealth of songs about canals and canaling, , and much much more.....

This program will air on Sunday, June 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Guilford Community Church Concert Series presents a concert of Peter, Mary Alice, and Stefan Amidon’s choral arrangements performed by the 40-voice Guilford Community Church Choir and the West Willow Octet at the Brattleboro Music Center Auditorium, Monday, June 3rd at 7:00 pm.

Nate Gusakov will be doing a solo set (opening for Swing Noire) at the Tillerman in Bristol on Wednesday June 5th at 5 p.m.

Patrick Fitzsimmons will perform an Album Release Concert for his new recording Apple Tree Days on Friday, June 7th at Holley Hall in Bristol at 7:30 p.m.
.
The Old West Church in Calais presents
singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fern Maddie in concert on Sunday, June 9th at 4 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
