Spider John Lives!

An appreciation of the late great bluesman Spider John Koerner, a wealth of songs about canals and canaling, , and much much more..

This program will air on Sunday, June 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Guilford Community Church Concert Series presents a concert of Peter, Mary Alice, and Stefan Amidon’s choral arrangements performed by the 40-voice Guilford Community Church Choir and the West Willow Octet at the Brattleboro Music Center Auditorium, Monday, June 3rd at 7:00 pm.

Nate Gusakov will be doing a solo set (opening for Swing Noire) at the Tillerman in Bristol on Wednesday June 5th at 5 p.m.

Patrick Fitzsimmons will perform an Album Release Concert for his new recording Apple Tree Days on Friday, June 7th at Holley Hall in Bristol at 7:30 p.m.

.

The Old West Church in Calais presents

singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fern Maddie in concert on Sunday, June 9th at 4 p.m.