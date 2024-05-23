Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

The White Sandy Beach of Hawaii

By Robert Resnik
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Hawaiian music master Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Hawaiian music master Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

An album of new music from Linda Thompson, lovely uke and drop key guitarists from Hawaii, and much much more!



This program will air on Sunday, May 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Community Club in Adamant presents Keith Murphy (rescheduled from April) on Friday May 31st at 7 p.m.

Deja-Nous will perform at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield on Friday May 31st, starting at 6 p.m.

The Moon Shells kick off the Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend with a Concert and Dance at the Barn at Beaver Brook Farm in Marshfield on Friday May 31st. The Friday night event will begin at 5 p.m. with an Oldtime Jam Session - open to the public for both playing and listening! The jam session will be followed with a potluck dinner at 7pm. The Dance and Concert will begin at 8pm. The Barn at Beaver Brook Farm Is a beautifully restored, 3-level, 8000 sq. ft. barn located one mile from Marshfield Village. Camping is 10 minutes away.

The inaugural Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend will feature an array of music workshops, dances, concerts, and jam sessions. Workshops in oldtime and Cajun fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and harmony singing will be given. Teachers include regional favorites, Matt Flinner, Katie Trautz, and Dana Robinson, plus the Moon Shells string band. Participants are in for a weekend chock-full of old-time Appalachian stringband music, dance, food, community, celebration and education.

Tom Rush will be playing at the Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday May 31st .

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play at the Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre on Saturday June 1st at around 1 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
