Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

New Releases and Old Favorites

By Robert Resnik
Published May 19, 2024 at 11:19 PM EDT
The late great English folksinger Peter Bellamy
photo from the Artist's estate
The late great English folksinger Peter Bellamy

Glorious music, old and new and everywhere in between...

Glorious music, eld and new and everywhere in between...is program will air on Sunday, May 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Community Club in Adamant:
Keith Murphy on Friday, May 31st at 7:00 p.m -

Deja-Nous will perform at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield on 05/31, starting at 6 p.m.

The Moon Shells kick off the Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend with a Concert and Dance at the Barn at Beaver Brook Farm in Marshfield on Friday May 31st. The event Friday night will begin at 5pm with an Oldtime Jam Session - open to the public for both playing and listening! The jam session will be followed with a potluck dinner at 7pm. The Dance and Concert will begin at 8pm. The Barn at Beaver Brook Farm Is a beautifully restored, 3-level, 8000 sq. ft. barn located one mile from Marshfield Village. Camping is 10 minutes away.

The inaugural Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend will feature an array of music workshops, dances, concerts, and jam sessions. Workshops in oldtime and Cajun fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and harmony singing will be given. Teachers include regional favorites, Matt Flinner, Katie Trautz, and Dana Robinson, plus the Moon Shells string band.

Tom Rush will be playing at the Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday May 31st .

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play at the Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre on Saturday June 1st at around 1 p.m.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik