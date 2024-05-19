New Releases and Old Favorites

Glorious music, eld and new and everywhere in between...is program will air on Sunday, May 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Community Club in Adamant:

Keith Murphy on Friday, May 31st at 7:00 p.m -

Deja-Nous will perform at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield on 05/31, starting at 6 p.m.

The Moon Shells kick off the Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend with a Concert and Dance at the Barn at Beaver Brook Farm in Marshfield on Friday May 31st. The event Friday night will begin at 5pm with an Oldtime Jam Session - open to the public for both playing and listening! The jam session will be followed with a potluck dinner at 7pm. The Dance and Concert will begin at 8pm. The Barn at Beaver Brook Farm Is a beautifully restored, 3-level, 8000 sq. ft. barn located one mile from Marshfield Village. Camping is 10 minutes away.

The inaugural Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend will feature an array of music workshops, dances, concerts, and jam sessions. Workshops in oldtime and Cajun fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and harmony singing will be given. Teachers include regional favorites, Matt Flinner, Katie Trautz, and Dana Robinson, plus the Moon Shells string band.

Tom Rush will be playing at the Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday May 31st .

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play at the Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre on Saturday June 1st at around 1 p.m.

