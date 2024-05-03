Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Tra La - It's May !

By Robert Resnik
Published May 3, 2024 at 9:10 PM EDT
Vermont musition Marty Morrissey
photo by Gillian Randall
Vermont musition Marty Morrissey

Vermont songs by Vermont songwriters, an amazing varuiety of Vermont acoustic musiicians born in the lusty month of May, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, May 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of American popular song from folk and swing to pop-punk protest anthems by singer/songwriter Carsie Blanton and her trio on Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Singer/songwriter Milton opens the show.

The Barre Opera House presents bluesman Buffalo Nichols on Friday May 10th

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
