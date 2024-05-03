Tra La - It's May !

Vermont songs by Vermont songwriters, an amazing varuiety of Vermont acoustic musiicians born in the lusty month of May, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, May 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of American popular song from folk and swing to pop-punk protest anthems by singer/songwriter Carsie Blanton and her trio on Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Singer/songwriter Milton opens the show.

The Barre Opera House presents bluesman Buffalo Nichols on Friday May 10th