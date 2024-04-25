Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Dynamic Vocal Duos

By Robert Resnik
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:05 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of Rounder Records
Appalachian music icons Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard

Hazel and Alice, Anna and Elizabeth, John & Frances Reedy, and many more !

This program will air on Sunday, April 28th from
7-10 p.m.

Thisi weeks calendar announcements;

An “Every Day is Mother’s Day” Concert
With Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt and Emma’s Revolution will be happening in West Brattleboro to benefit the Standing Together Movement doing work in Palestine and Israel. They will be performing in person on Thursday May 2nd at 7 p.m. at All Souls Church, 29 South Street in West Brattleboro.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas on Friday, May 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Brett Hughes
Thursday, May 2nd At the Willey Building Auditorium
in Cabot; Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

Lewis Franco will play at the Montpelier farmers market
Saturday, May 4th from 10:30am to 12:30p.m.

There will be a house concert in East Montpelier featuring Jeremiah McLane, Owen Marshall, and Eric Boodman on Friday May 3rd. Concert begins at 7, optional pre-concert potluck dinner at 5:30. Reservations strongly encouraged! For directions, more information or to reserve your seat contact Tracy at traloysen@gmail.com or 802-522-3083.

Burnham Hall in Lincoln presents Genticorum on Saturday evening May 4th.

John Lomax III presents The Lomax On Lomax Show with The Speckers on Saturday May 4th at the Brick Meeting House in Grafton.The Speckers will open at 6:30, followed by the Lomax On Lomax Show after a brief intermission.

The Sky Blue Boys will play at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday May 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Dan Navarro on Friday May 3rd.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
