Dynamic Vocal Duos

Hazel and Alice, Anna and Elizabeth, John & Frances Reedy, and many more !

This program will air on Sunday, April 28th from

7-10 p.m.

Thisi weeks calendar announcements;

An “Every Day is Mother’s Day” Concert

With Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt and Emma’s Revolution will be happening in West Brattleboro to benefit the Standing Together Movement doing work in Palestine and Israel. They will be performing in person on Thursday May 2nd at 7 p.m. at All Souls Church, 29 South Street in West Brattleboro.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas on Friday, May 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Brett Hughes

Thursday, May 2nd At the Willey Building Auditorium

in Cabot; Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

Lewis Franco will play at the Montpelier farmers market

Saturday, May 4th from 10:30am to 12:30p.m.

There will be a house concert in East Montpelier featuring Jeremiah McLane, Owen Marshall, and Eric Boodman on Friday May 3rd. Concert begins at 7, optional pre-concert potluck dinner at 5:30. Reservations strongly encouraged! For directions, more information or to reserve your seat contact Tracy at traloysen@gmail.com or 802-522-3083.

Burnham Hall in Lincoln presents Genticorum on Saturday evening May 4th.

John Lomax III presents The Lomax On Lomax Show with The Speckers on Saturday May 4th at the Brick Meeting House in Grafton.The Speckers will open at 6:30, followed by the Lomax On Lomax Show after a brief intermission.

The Sky Blue Boys will play at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday May 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Dan Navarro on Friday May 3rd.

