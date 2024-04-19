On A Southbound Odyssey....

Lots of Trains, Celtic Spain, and Screamin' Jay (for starters !)

This program will air on Sunday, April 21st at 7-10 p.m.

Vermont vocal ensemble Counterpoint presents a program titled Brahms and Beethoven: Romani and Scottish Songs Sunday April 28th at 3 p.m. at St Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington

Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman will play at Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday April 25th and also at Rebop Farm in Brattleboro on Friday the 26th of April

Sound Space Live presents Deserie and Jim Gilmour at Merchant’s Hall at 40 Merchant’s Row in Rutland on Thursday April 25th. Doors open at 6:30pm. Music at 7:00 p.m.

MaMuse will perform at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Tuesday April 23rd from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

