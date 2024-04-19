Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

On A Southbound Odyssey....

By Robert Resnik
Published April 19, 2024 at 9:59 PM EDT
A Galitian bagpipe band in northern Spain
photo by Resnik
A Galitian bagpipe band in northern Spain

Lots of Trains, Celtic Spain, and Screamin' Jay (for starters !)

This program will air on Sunday, April 21st at 7-10 p.m.

Vermont vocal ensemble Counterpoint presents a program titled Brahms and Beethoven: Romani and Scottish Songs Sunday April 28th at 3 p.m. at St Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington

Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman will play at Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday April 25th and also at Rebop Farm in Brattleboro on Friday the 26th of April

Sound Space Live presents Deserie and Jim Gilmour at Merchant’s Hall at 40 Merchant’s Row in Rutland on Thursday April 25th. Doors open at 6:30pm. Music at 7:00 p.m.

MaMuse will perform at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Tuesday April 23rd from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
