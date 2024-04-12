It was midnight on the sea...

Remembering the sinking of the Titanic, local music old and new, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 14th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Friday, April 19th at 7pm, the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon presents Shawn Camp and Jim Rooney, two legends of Bluegrass and Americana music will get together for a song swap to remember!

Plainfield Arts presents folk legend Vance Gilbert on Sunday April 21st.

Grammy-nominated songwriter Reed Foehl will perform at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Saturday, April 20th at 7:00 p.m. with celebrated session drummer Jeff Berlin. Singer-songwriter Tommy Crawford will open.

Spruce Peak Arts presents the Tartan Terrors on Saturday April 20th at 7 p.m.

The Social Band will perform Ye Boundless Realms of Joy (songs celebrating the cosmos) at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington on Saturday April 20th at 7:30 pm, and at the Charlotte Congregational Church on Sunday April 21st at 3:00pm

