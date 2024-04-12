Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

It was midnight on the sea...

By Robert Resnik
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
Folk music icon Pete Seeger
photo courtesy of the Artist's estate
Folk music icon Pete Seeger

Remembering the sinking of the Titanic, local music old and new, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 14th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Friday, April 19th at 7pm, the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon presents Shawn Camp and Jim Rooney, two legends of Bluegrass and Americana music will get together for a song swap to remember!

Plainfield Arts presents folk legend Vance Gilbert on Sunday April 21st.

Grammy-nominated songwriter Reed Foehl will perform at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Saturday, April 20th at 7:00 p.m. with celebrated session drummer Jeff Berlin. Singer-songwriter Tommy Crawford will open.

Spruce Peak Arts presents the Tartan Terrors on Saturday April 20th at 7 p.m.

The Social Band will perform Ye Boundless Realms of Joy (songs celebrating the cosmos) at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington on Saturday April 20th at 7:30 pm, and at the Charlotte Congregational Church on Sunday April 21st at 3:00pm

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik