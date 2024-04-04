Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Like A Circle Round the Sun

By Robert Resnik
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT
Burlington saxophone man Joe Moore
photo courtesy of Seven Days
Looking forward to tomorrow's solar eclipse, an appreciation of Vermont musician Joe Moore, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 7th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

VERMONT FIDDLE ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT 2024
The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will perform its Spring Concert on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. at the Barre Opera House. The VFO Music Director is Peter Macfarlane with Susan Reid as Assistant Director.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of acoustic folk music from far and near by Louisiana-based Ordinary Elephant and Putney-based Early Risers on Friday, April 12th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT.

An Evening w/ Nite Train (& the Winslow Bros.) at Caffe Lena!!!":
Sunday, April 14th - 7 - 9 p.m.

There will be a Family Contra Dance Sponsored by the Ed Larkin Dancers at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday April 12th from
7 to 10 p.m. free refreshments at intermission ! For more info call 802-436-1152 or email at clydo46@gmail.com

Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
