Like A Circle Round the Sun

Looking forward to tomorrow's solar eclipse, an appreciation of Vermont musician Joe Moore, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 7th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

VERMONT FIDDLE ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT 2024

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will perform its Spring Concert on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. at the Barre Opera House. The VFO Music Director is Peter Macfarlane with Susan Reid as Assistant Director.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of acoustic folk music from far and near by Louisiana-based Ordinary Elephant and Putney-based Early Risers on Friday, April 12th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT.

An Evening w/ Nite Train (& the Winslow Bros.) at Caffe Lena!!!":

Sunday, April 14th - 7 - 9 p.m.

There will be a Family Contra Dance Sponsored by the Ed Larkin Dancers at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday April 12th from

7 to 10 p.m. free refreshments at intermission ! For more info call 802-436-1152 or email at clydo46@gmail.com

