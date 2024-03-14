St. Patrick's Day on a Sunday

Celebrating St.Patricks Day on the exact day, and the week of the vernal equinox too.

This program will air on Sunday, March 17th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Krishna Guthrie on Friday March 22nd from 6-9 p.m.

A benefit concert to help defray medical costs for local musician Peter Riley will be held Tuesday March 19 at the Double E Performance Center, 21 Essex Way #300 in Essex, VT, starting 5 PM. Once again The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be one of many bands in attendence.

On Sunday March 24th @ 4pm Westford celebrates the month of the Irish with the Dale and Darcy Trio.

Summit School of Traditional Music is hosting an event in downtown Montpelier on Sunday March 24. Jeremiah McLane and Tim Cummingswill be co-teaching a Balfolk music workshop from 1-3 pm. After a short break there will be a dance workshop taught by Mary Wesley from 3:15 to 5:15. Then J&T aka Wheezer and Squeezer will play for a Balfolk dance from 6:30 to 8:30, with Mary calling the dances. Workshop students will get to play a set or two with the musicians for the dance (tunes they learned at the workshop.) All the events are at the Bethany Church in Montpelier.

Cabot Arts Presents the Lena Jonsson Trio on Thursday, March 21st at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main Street, Cabot, VT 05647

Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

http://www.cabotarts.org

The Rough & Tumble duo, (Mallory Graham & Scott Tyler) will be playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday March 21st.