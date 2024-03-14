Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

St. Patrick's Day on a Sunday

By Robert Resnik
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:06 PM EDT
Irish music wizard John Doyle
Image courtesy of Compass Records
Irish music wizard John Doyle

Celebrating St.Patricks Day on the exact day, and the week of the vernal equinox too.

This program will air on Sunday, March 17th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Krishna Guthrie on Friday March 22nd from 6-9 p.m.

A benefit concert to help defray medical costs for local musician Peter Riley will be held Tuesday March 19 at the Double E Performance Center, 21 Essex Way #300 in Essex, VT, starting 5 PM. Once again The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be one of many bands in attendence.

On Sunday March 24th @ 4pm Westford celebrates the month of the Irish with the Dale and Darcy Trio.

Summit School of Traditional Music is hosting an event in downtown Montpelier on Sunday March 24. Jeremiah McLane and Tim Cummingswill be co-teaching a Balfolk music workshop from 1-3 pm. After a short break there will be a dance workshop taught by Mary Wesley from 3:15 to 5:15. Then J&T aka Wheezer and Squeezer will play for a Balfolk dance from 6:30 to 8:30, with Mary calling the dances. Workshop students will get to play a set or two with the musicians for the dance (tunes they learned at the workshop.) All the events are at the Bethany Church in Montpelier.

Cabot Arts Presents the Lena Jonsson Trio on Thursday, March 21st at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main Street, Cabot, VT 05647
Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm
http://www.cabotarts.org

The Rough & Tumble duo, (Mallory Graham & Scott Tyler) will be playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday March 21st.

Tags
All The Traditions Music on VPRAll The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik