All The Traditions

All Kinds Of Music For March

By Robert Resnik
Published March 2, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Vermont musicians Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy

We welcome the longest month of the year with all sorts of music...

This program will air on Sunday, March 3rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St.in Castleton, presents Jared Johnson on Friday March 8th from 6-9 p.m.

The Slocan Ramblers will be playing at The Cock 'n Bull in Rahway, NY on Thursday March 7th.

The Cabot Folk CLub presents Fern Maddie at Willie Hall in Cabot on Thursday March 7th.

The Adamant Community Club presents Keith Murphy on Sunday March 10th at 4 p.m.

The Upper Valley Music Center Faculty Showcase will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH at 10 South Park Street.

The concert featurer Becky Tracy, Owen Marshall, Jeremiah McLane and Katie McNally. Free Admission; donations accepted to support UVMC’s Tuition Assistance Program. Details at uvmusic.org.

On Sundayy March 10th at 4:00 pm, the Plainfield Opera House presents Boston singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
