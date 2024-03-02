All Kinds Of Music For March

We welcome the longest month of the year with all sorts of music...

This program will air on Sunday, March 3rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St.in Castleton, presents Jared Johnson on Friday March 8th from 6-9 p.m.

The Slocan Ramblers will be playing at The Cock 'n Bull in Rahway, NY on Thursday March 7th.

The Cabot Folk CLub presents Fern Maddie at Willie Hall in Cabot on Thursday March 7th.

The Adamant Community Club presents Keith Murphy on Sunday March 10th at 4 p.m.

The Upper Valley Music Center Faculty Showcase will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH at 10 South Park Street.

The concert featurer Becky Tracy, Owen Marshall, Jeremiah McLane and Katie McNally. Free Admission; donations accepted to support UVMC’s Tuition Assistance Program. Details at uvmusic.org.

On Sundayy March 10th at 4:00 pm, the Plainfield Opera House presents Boston singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo.