All The Traditions

Walk And Don't Look Back...

By Robert Resnik
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:31 PM EST
Reggae and An Dtos and Waltzes, Oh My...!

This program will air on Sunday, February 25th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Rebecca Padula on Friday March 1st from 6-9 p.m.

The Larry & Joe tour will be playing on Thursday, February 29th in Saratoga Springs at Caffe Lena. Larry and Joe will also be performing at Next Stage in Putney on March 1st and at Burnham Presents in Lincoln on March 2nd.

The March 3rd concert at the Deborah Rawson Library in Jericho presents McKinley James on cello and Jenna Dennison on smallpipes. Music begins at 2 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
