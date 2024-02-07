Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

By Robert Resnik
Published February 7, 2024 at 11:24 PM EST
Dave Van Ronk, Master of Many Styles
photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Dave Van Ronk, Master of Many Styles

The glorious musical intersection of Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day !

This program will air on Sunday, February 11th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Laura Molinelli & Bay Campbell Friday February 16th from 6-9 p.m.

The Becker Sisters are a soprano / piano duo fusing neo-classical, contemporary art song, folk, opera, and jazz. They will perform at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls VT on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in a 3:00 matinee. More info and tickets at stage33live.com

As part of the 5 Town Friends of the Arts Winter into Spring Musicsl Library tour Tormesol will be in concert Thursday February 15 7:30pm at the Russell Memorial Library in Monkton free admission with optional donation. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a Mardi Gras party in Burlington on Fat Tuesday, February 13th, featuring live Cajun and Zydeco music and dancing with Yankee Chank and Mango Jam. This event benefits the Tom Sustic Fund,

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik