Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

The glorious musical intersection of Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day !

This program will air on Sunday, February 11th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Laura Molinelli & Bay Campbell Friday February 16th from 6-9 p.m.

The Becker Sisters are a soprano / piano duo fusing neo-classical, contemporary art song, folk, opera, and jazz. They will perform at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls VT on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in a 3:00 matinee. More info and tickets at stage33live.com

As part of the 5 Town Friends of the Arts Winter into Spring Musicsl Library tour Tormesol will be in concert Thursday February 15 7:30pm at the Russell Memorial Library in Monkton free admission with optional donation. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a Mardi Gras party in Burlington on Fat Tuesday, February 13th, featuring live Cajun and Zydeco music and dancing with Yankee Chank and Mango Jam. This event benefits the Tom Sustic Fund,