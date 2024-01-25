Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

A Generation of Fine Burlington Songwriters

By Robert Resnik
Published January 25, 2024 at 9:53 PM EST
Burlington musician Mary McGinniss

A Generation of Fine Burlington Songwriters, and a new recording by Burlington artist Mary McGinniss.

This program will air on Sunday, January 28th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Mitch Terreciano on Friday February 2nd from 6-9 p.m.

The Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Jericho presents Jericho's own Sarah King with Judson Kimble on February 4th at 2 p.m. As always, the concert is free and open to the public.

Burlington songwriter Mary McGinniss, will hold a release party for her new album Blue Hour on Friday February 2nd at the Venetian Soda Lounge on Pine St. in Burlington. Music begins at 6 p.m.

The Pointe Noir Cajun Band will hold a Cajun Dance at the Plainfield Opera House on Sunday, February 4th. Doors open at 3:30pm | Concert 4pm.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
