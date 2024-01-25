A Generation of Fine Burlington Songwriters, and a new recording by Burlington artist Mary McGinniss.

This program will air on Sunday, January 28th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Mitch Terreciano on Friday February 2nd from 6-9 p.m.

The Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Jericho presents Jericho's own Sarah King with Judson Kimble on February 4th at 2 p.m. As always, the concert is free and open to the public.

Burlington songwriter Mary McGinniss, will hold a release party for her new album Blue Hour on Friday February 2nd at the Venetian Soda Lounge on Pine St. in Burlington. Music begins at 6 p.m.

The Pointe Noir Cajun Band will hold a Cajun Dance at the Plainfield Opera House on Sunday, February 4th. Doors open at 3:30pm | Concert 4pm.