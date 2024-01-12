A Letter To Martin

More Green Mountain bluegrass, music for Martin Luther King Jr.,,and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, January 14th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Westford Music Series present Paul Asbell on Sunday January 21st at 4 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall.

The Vermont trio DaddyLongLegs will play at a concert at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol Thursday January 18 at 7:30 pm. Free admission with donation optional.

Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon hosts the January 19th edition of 'McCaffrey & Rooney Present' when they will welcome local luminaries Danny Coane & Dave Rowell playing vintage bluegrass music. 7:00 p.m. concert time. Doors open at 6:30.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play January 20th at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners from 7-9 p.m.

