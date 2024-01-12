Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

A Letter To Martin

By Robert Resnik
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:03 PM EST
'Vermont songwriter Rachel Bissex
photo by Matt Thorsen
'Vermont songwriter Rachel Bissex

More Green Mountain bluegrass, music for Martin Luther King Jr.,,and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, January 14th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Westford Music Series present Paul Asbell on Sunday January 21st at 4 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall.

The Vermont trio DaddyLongLegs will play at a concert at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol Thursday January 18 at 7:30 pm. Free admission with donation optional.

Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon hosts the January 19th edition of 'McCaffrey & Rooney Present' when they will welcome local luminaries Danny Coane & Dave Rowell playing vintage bluegrass music. 7:00 p.m. concert time. Doors open at 6:30.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play January 20th at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners from 7-9 p.m.

All The Traditions
