Blouegrass from the southern mountains and from Vermont !

This program will air on Sunday January 7th d=fein 7 - 10 p.m.

This week;s calendar announement:

There will be a Breton-style dance party at the North Star Community Hall in Burlington on Friday January 12th from 6:45 until 10 p.m. Mary Wesley calls with live music provided by Triton.