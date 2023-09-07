Listen for guest hosts on 'All the Traditions' this fall

Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

By Helen Lyons
Published September 7, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
This fall, listen for special guest hosts on All The Traditions while Robert Resnik takes some time off from producing Vermont Public's weekly folk and world music program.

Sept. 10 - Oct. 8: Ida Mae Specker

Ida Mae Specker is a performing artist and music educator from Andover, Vermont. As a performer, Ida Mae fuses original, contemporary, and traditional material, bringing heartfelt new life and relevance to the chain of American folk music. Her EP of original music, "Billy in the Heartland," was released in December 2019. A longtime member of family band The Speckers, Ida Mae is currently touring solo and with a backing band. Specker is releasing a new EP in Fall 2023, a live session recorded in a church in Peru, Vt., by Dan Rome and Austin Burrell (Future Fields). The session features Heavy Nettles - Mowgli Giannitti on upright bass, Marc Edwards on guitar and Henry Clark on mandolin. Ida Mae has over a decade of experience as an independent music educator, developing cross-disciplinary music curricula, leading and facilitating workshops, teaching residencies and private lessons in traditional American folk music to children and adults of all ages. Her mission is to increase the accessibility and visibility of music in her local community, and provide a space to connect people across genres and generations.

Oct. 15 - Nov. 19: Mary McGinniss

Mary McGinniss is a singer/songwriter who has been described as one of the Green Mountains’ musical treasures. A Vermont native, she is inspired by history, rock & roll, folktales, jazz and poetry. Her band, The Selkie Trio, plays covers that range from Scottish/Irish traditional music to Lucinda Williams. “Blue Hour,” a new recording of eleven songs, will be released this fall.

