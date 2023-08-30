Whistle While You Work....

Lots of work songs for Labor Day weekend, songs for September, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday

September 3rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Trust Us music series presents Jeremy Harple at the Poultney Pub on Saturday September 9th.

On Saturday September 9th Damien Jurado and special guest Lilly Miller will be performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Thursday September 7th 1000mods and special guests Freedom Hawk will be performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

RiverJam Romp is an annual weekend gathering at Potash Hill (formerly Marlboro College) celebrating the music and dance traditions of Southern Vermont, the Monadnock Region, and the Pioneer Valley. With a rotating staff highlighting local and regional trad musicians, RiverJam Romp nurtures these traditions and strengthens community connections. RiverJam Romp is an annual weekend-long, all-ages, community-rich celebration rooted in sharing and evolving the traditional local music and dance traditions of the Southern Vermont region. Come for the weekend, come for a day, bring your family and friends, and be part of the dynamic legacy of our local traditions! The date is September 8th through 10th. More information: https://riverjamromp.org/about

Please note:

Starting on Sunday September 10th, Robert Resnik will be taking a short break from hosting All the Traditions to have a worn-out knee repaired. If everything goes as planned, Robert should be back on the air by November 1st, and in the meantime some familiar guest hosts will substitute !