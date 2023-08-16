A Drunkard's Dream If I Ever Did See One...

An appreciation of Robbie Robertson, new and vintage bossa nova, and much more...

This program will air on Sunday August 20th

from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Trust Us music series presents Jay Ottaway at the Poultney Pub on Thursday August 26th

The Zenbarn in Waterbury Center presents An Evening with Peter Rowan and Vermont string band Beg, Steal or Borrow on Monday August 21st

at 7 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Olivia Nied and musician-poet-performer Doctora Xingona Diana Alvarez will co-headline a 3:00 matinee at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls on Sunday, August 27th. LGBTQIA+ and allies-friendly. Masks are required at this event — one of the performers is immuno-compromised. The venue will have disposable masks available. Limited seating; the event will be recorded and filmed. More info and tickets at stage33live.com

NPR-heralded midwest touring duo Stone & Snow will give an intimate concert at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls on Friday evening, August 25th at 7:00 p.m. Regional favorites Luminous Crush will open in their acoustic duo configuration. Limited seating; the event will be recorded and filmed. More info and tickets at stage33live.com

The 2023 Quechee Scottish Games and Festival will be held on Saturday August 26th from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Quechee Polo Field in Hartford, Vermont Fiddler Lissa Schneckenberger will be the featured musician, along with The Rebel Collective.

On Thursday August 24th at 7 p.m, Cape Breton fiddler Wendy MacIsaac will be performing at a house concert at 1060 Bent Hill Rd., Braintree, VT. This is a not to be missed concert by one of the best fiddlers on the island! Tickets for the concert are $20 advance / $25 day of show. Checks should be made out to Wendy MacIsaac and mailed c/o Beth Telford, 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree,VT 05060. For more info, email Beth at bethtelfordfiddle@gmail.com or call 802-728-6351. Potluck dessert and beverages at intermission.

There will be a reggae concert by the local band Drumstick as part of the Star Mountain Events program in collaboration with 7 Stars Arts Center in Sharon. Concert is outdoors Saturday, August 26th (rain date 27th) at 6:00 p.m. at 139 Star Mountain Road in Sharon. Go to: Seven Stars Arts.org for ticket info.

On Thursday August 24th Supersuckers and The Rumours will be performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p,m,

Pointe Noir Cajun Band will play on: Thursday, August 24th, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Feast and Field Concert Series. The place is 1525 Royalton Turnpike in Barnard.

A grand gala Celebration of Celtic and American ballads in honor of Norman Kennedy’s birthday will take place at the Plainfield Opera House on Wednesday, August 23rd at 7 p.m, organized and hosted by American roots musician Skip Gorman. Scottish folklorist and balladeer.

Old Crow Medicine Show and Honkytonker Brennen Leigh will perform in on Thursday August 24th as part of Ben And Jerry's Concerts On The Green. Music begins @ 6:30 p.m.

Join the Champlain Valley Pub Sing for their third annual Pub Sing Paddle in Vergennes at noon on Sunday, August 27th. Bring your canoe, kayak, or other human-powered craft to Vergennes Falls Park. Weather permitting we'll have a leisurely paddle down Otter Creek and back singing our favorite sea chanties and other work songs, hymns, naughty ballads, and drinking songs. We will follow up with more singing in or near the gazebo in Vergennes City Park. For more information see the Champlain Valley Pub Sing Facebook page, or email pubsing@aminzade.com.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play at Bent Nails on Langdon St. in Montpelier from 7-9 p,m, on Thursday August 24th .