All The Traditions

Further On Down the Road

By Robert Resnik
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
Taj Mahal///
photo courtesy of the Artist
Taj Mahal,,,master of many styles

The many flavors of Taj Mahal, more acoustic blues masters, and live performances aplenty !

This program will air on Sunday August 13th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Trust Us music series presents Phil Henry at the Poultney Pub on Thursday August 19th

On Sunday August 20th The Sweetback Sisters will be performing at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square in Brattleboro. Music begins at 1 p.m.

Singer songwriter Christie Lenée will be perform at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday August 20th.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing at Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen on Thursday, August 17th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The Sky Blue Boys will play a free concert on the Cabot Village Common on Tuesday, August 15th from 6:00 - 7:15 p,m,

Mary McGinniss will be playing at the Green Tara Space in North Hero on Sunday August 20th from 4 - 6 p.m.

On Friday August 18th Native Sun, Slob Drop, Lip Critic, and Color Killer will be performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Thursday August 17th Club d’Elf is performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

The Zenbarn in Waterbury Center presents An Evening with Peter Rowan w/s/g Beg, Steal or Borrow on Monday August 21st at 7 p.m.

Keith Murphy & Becky Tracy with special guests Cindy Kallet and Grey Larson will perform at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro on Saturday, August 19th at 6:30 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Friday August 18th in Middlesex at Camp Meade at 5:30 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
