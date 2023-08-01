From Portugal to Peacham

Beautiful music from Barcelona, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, a preview of the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, and much much more...

This program will air on Sunday August 6th

from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Trust Us music series presents David Karl Roberts at the Poultney Pub on Thursday August 12th.

On Wednesday August 9th at 8 p.m. The Garcia Project will be performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Wednesday August 9th the Sky Blue Boys will be in concert at the Brandon Inn at 7 p.m.

On Friday August 11th Hogan’s Pub in Warren presents The VT Bluegrass Pioneers starting

at 5 p.m.

Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band will be at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday August 13th

Colin McCaffrey will be performing at the historic Old West Church in Calais, Vermont on Sunday, August 13th at 4 p.m. The concert is the third concert in the first annual Music Under The Steeple series celebrating the 200th birthday of the Old West Church. Donations are appreciated and will support the music series going forward.

The Peacham Acoustic Music festival will be happening all day rain or shine on Saturday August 12th. Featured performers will include Dana and Susan Robinson, Tom Banjo, Colin McCaffery with Patti Casey and Geordie Lynd, and many more !!