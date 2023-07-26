Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Oh Canada !

By Robert Resnik
Published July 26, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT
vermont songcatcher Deb Flanders
photo courtesy of the Artist
vermont songcatcher Deb Flanders

Some wonderful new releases by Canadian artists, lots of upcoming live performances, and much more...!

This program will air on Sunday July 30th from
7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Americana/Roots Guitar Master William Lee Ellis released his new CD Ghost Hymns on June 23. He will be playing a CD Release Party in the Burlington area at the Phoenix Music Hall in Waterbury on Friday August 4th.

The Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon presents the Vermont-based acoustic band Second Wind on Saturday August 5th at 7 p.m.

On Saturday August 5th Florry is performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro at 8 p.m.

Lucy Kaplansky will be playing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 3rd.

Champlain Consort performs "Hearts-Ease, Songs and Dances of the English Renaissance” at Grace Church in Sheldon, Vermont on Friday, August 4th at 7:00 p.m.

On Monday July 31st Indigo De Souza is performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro at 8 p.m.

The 24th Annual Folk Concert will be held at the old west church in Adamant on Sunday August 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. this year honoring Pete Sutherland's memory and featuring Deb Flanders, Joining Deb are fiddler Oliver Scanlon, cellist John Dunlop, and violin/fiddlers Laura Markowitz and Sofia Hirsch.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville on Thursday August 5th at 5 p.m,

The Trust Us music series presents Erin Powers at the Poultney Pub on Thursday August 5th

There will a house concert featuting Willa Mamet and Paul Miller on Wednesday August 4th at the Luck Dragon Farm in Rupert VT.,, 6 p.m. doors 7pm potluck 8pm music - $20 (More If You Can, Less If You Can't)
venmo @DaynaKurtz to reserve a seat
(please use the friends/family option)
(we'll send you the address)

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
