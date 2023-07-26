Oh Canada !

Some wonderful new releases by Canadian artists, lots of upcoming live performances, and much more...!

This program will air on Sunday July 30th from

7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Americana/Roots Guitar Master William Lee Ellis released his new CD Ghost Hymns on June 23. He will be playing a CD Release Party in the Burlington area at the Phoenix Music Hall in Waterbury on Friday August 4th.

The Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon presents the Vermont-based acoustic band Second Wind on Saturday August 5th at 7 p.m.

On Saturday August 5th Florry is performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro at 8 p.m.

Lucy Kaplansky will be playing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 3rd.

Champlain Consort performs "Hearts-Ease, Songs and Dances of the English Renaissance” at Grace Church in Sheldon, Vermont on Friday, August 4th at 7:00 p.m.

On Monday July 31st Indigo De Souza is performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro at 8 p.m.

The 24th Annual Folk Concert will be held at the old west church in Adamant on Sunday August 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. this year honoring Pete Sutherland's memory and featuring Deb Flanders, Joining Deb are fiddler Oliver Scanlon, cellist John Dunlop, and violin/fiddlers Laura Markowitz and Sofia Hirsch.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville on Thursday August 5th at 5 p.m,

The Trust Us music series presents Erin Powers at the Poultney Pub on Thursday August 5th

There will a house concert featuting Willa Mamet and Paul Miller on Wednesday August 4th at the Luck Dragon Farm in Rupert VT.,, 6 p.m. doors 7pm potluck 8pm music - $20 (More If You Can, Less If You Can't)

venmo @DaynaKurtz to reserve a seat

(please use the friends/family option)

(we'll send you the address)