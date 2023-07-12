Dear Old Stan

An appreciation of the late great Stan Rogers, the anniversary of the world's first atomic explosion, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday July 16th

from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Elizabethtown, NY Social Center, 7626 US Route 9, presents The Sky Blue Boys on Tuesday July 18th at 7 p.m.

On Sunday July 23rd, Funkrust Brass Band and Marxist Jargon perform at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. Music begins at 1 p.m.

On Saturday July 22nd at 8 p.m., Guerilla Toss and special guests Roost.World and Carinae will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Friday July 21st at 8 p.m., Fever Dolls and Blue Motel perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Thursday July 20th at 8 p.m., Nora Brown and special guests Resonant Rogues and Joe’s Truck Stop will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Wednesday July 19th at 8 p.m., L’Eclair and special guests Sunking and DJ Rec perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

The Trust Us music series presents Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell at the Poultney Pub on Friday and Saturday July 21st & 22nd.

