© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

LIVE UPDATES: Rivers are receding, and Vermonters are beginning a long flood recovery. Follow our liveblog for the latest.

All The Traditions

Dear Old Stan

By Robert Resnik
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Canadian musical treasure Stan Rogers
photo courtesy of the Artist's estate
/
Canadian musical treasure Stan Rogers

An appreciation of the late great Stan Rogers, the anniversary of the world's first atomic explosion, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday July 16th
from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Elizabethtown, NY Social Center, 7626 US Route 9, presents The Sky Blue Boys on Tuesday July 18th at 7 p.m.

On Sunday July 23rd, Funkrust Brass Band and Marxist Jargon perform at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. Music begins at 1 p.m.

On Saturday July 22nd at 8 p.m., Guerilla Toss and special guests Roost.World and Carinae will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Friday July 21st at 8 p.m., Fever Dolls and Blue Motel perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Thursday July 20th at 8 p.m., Nora Brown and special guests Resonant Rogues and Joe’s Truck Stop will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Wednesday July 19th at 8 p.m., L’Eclair and special guests Sunking and DJ Rec perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

The Trust Us music series presents Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell at the Poultney Pub on Friday and Saturday July 21st & 22nd.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik