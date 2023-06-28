Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound

A stroll through Greenwich Village in 1968, even more new releases, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 2nd from

7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ben Krakauer Quartet, featuring: Joe K. Walsh - Mandolin, Grant Gordy - Guitar, and Dan Klingsberg - Bass will present a Lawn/Lake Concert at:543 Baldwin Rd., Ticonderoga, NY on Friday, July 7th - 5 - 7 p,m,

Guitar aces Tony McManus and Paul Asbell will be performing, at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs.on Sunday July 9th at 7pm,

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary bluegrass, Americana, and folk trio the Kruger Brothers on Friday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green kicks off with the Durham County Poets on Sunday July 9th at 7 pm.

The Trust Us music series presents Claudine Langille at the Poultney Pub on Saturday

July 8th..

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Saturday July 8th at: Star Mountain Farm in Sharon VT at 139 Star Mt. Road, Music begins at 6:30.