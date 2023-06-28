© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound

By Robert Resnik
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
Tom Paxton back in the day...
photo courtesy of the Artist
/
Tom Paxton back in the day...

A stroll through Greenwich Village in 1968, even more new releases, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 2nd from
7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ben Krakauer Quartet, featuring: Joe K. Walsh - Mandolin, Grant Gordy - Guitar, and Dan Klingsberg - Bass will present a Lawn/Lake Concert at:543 Baldwin Rd., Ticonderoga, NY on Friday, July 7th - 5 - 7 p,m,

Guitar aces Tony McManus and Paul Asbell will be performing, at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs.on Sunday July 9th at 7pm,

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary bluegrass, Americana, and folk trio the Kruger Brothers on Friday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green kicks off with the Durham County Poets on Sunday July 9th at 7 pm.

The Trust Us music series presents Claudine Langille at the Poultney Pub on Saturday
July 8th..

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Saturday July 8th at: Star Mountain Farm in Sharon VT at 139 Star Mt. Road, Music begins at 6:30.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
