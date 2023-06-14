My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Our 28th annual Father's Day special, many local performances on our calendar, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday June 18th from

7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Bassel & The Supernaturals, a touring band that tells the story of Bassel Almadani's experience as a first generation Syrian-American using soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss, otherness, and the war in Syria. We’re very excited to come to Saratoga Springs for the first time ever in a couple weeks! They will play at the Caffé Lena on Sunday June 26th.

Michael T Jermyn and the Aristocratic Peasants will be playing for the Montpelier ‘make music day’ on Wednesday June 21st- on Montpelier city streets along with lots of other bands from 4;30 to 7;30 p.m.

The Highland Center For the Arts in Greensboro presents a Green Mountain Indie Folk Showcase on Saturday June 24th. Featured artists include: Fern Maddie, Troy Millette, Jesse Taylor, Ian Steinberg, and David Karl Roberts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will perform at the Jeffersonville Art Jam on Saturday 6/24 from 1 - 3 p.m.

Vermont songwriter Ben Dunham will perform a CD Release Concert, featuring Michael-Louis Smith and the Brooklyn Circle on Saturday, June 24th at the Catamount Airfield at Under Orion Farm,, 1009 Ducharme Rd. in Cabot. Music begins at 8 p.m.

Déjà-Nous Nouveau will be performing at this year's French Heritage Festival on June 25 from 10 a.m. until noon in downtown Winooski.at the big rotary.

On Thursday June 22nd, Momma and special guest Harry Teardrop perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, Music begins at 8 p.m..

Cantrip will be playing a house concert, in our back yard! (Or in our house, if the weather doesn’t cooperate) on Wednesday evening, June 21st, 7 p.m. at 2809 North St., East Montpelier. Bring a picnic dinner if you like. And maybe bug spray.Reservations strongly preferred. $20-25 admission. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Tracy at 802-522-3083 or taloysen@aol.com.

The Quebe Sisters will be playing @ Caffe Lena in Saratoga on Thursday June 22nd.

Trust Us Music Series presents Rebecca Padula at the Poultney Pub on Saturday June 24th.

Charlie-O’s in Montpelier presents the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers Wednesday June 21st from

7-9 p.m.

