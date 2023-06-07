Tall and Tan and Young and Lovely

Remembering the long and lovely career of bossa nova songstress Astrud Gilberto, shape note singing, some wild gospel, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday June 11th from

7-9 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

There will be a Pub Sing at the Whirligig Brewing & Bistro in St. Johnsbury on Friday June 16th.

Carol Hausner and Danny Coane will playing at the Montpelier Farmers Market on Saturday June 17th from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Nebraska folk band the Wildwoods will perform at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday, June 16th at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. in person or virtually.

Folksinger and finger-style guitarist Pat Daddona celebrates her new album "Roads" with help from Jay Osborn, Melissa D. Moorhouse, Suzanne Waldren, and Johnny O at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls VT on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Limited seating; the event will be recorded and filmed. Tickets and more info at stage33live.com

All are welcome to come to the 41st Vermont All-Day Sacred Harp Singing on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the International Commons, 107 Cashman Road, St. Michael’s College, Colchester, VT 05446. We sing from the Sacred Harp (1991 ed.). Books to borrow or to buy will be available. Dinner on the grounds. Full details are available at our Facebook page: Sacred Harp Community of Vermont, and online at vermontshapenotesingers.com.

On Saturday June 16th, Moxie and special guests The Q-Tip Bandits and The Baxbys perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Thursday June 15th, Mikaela Davis will be performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

Music begins at 8 p.m.

Dan and Willy Lindner, aka The Sky Blue Boys will be playing on Friday June 16th at the Whammy Bar in Calais at 6 p.m.

The Vermont string band Beg Steal or Borrow will perform at the Zenbarn in Waterbury on Saturday June 16th at 7 p.m.

The Michele Fay Band will perform in Morrisville at Oxbow Park on Thursday June 15th at 5:30 p.m.

