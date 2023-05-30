© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Fabulous Family Harmonies

By Robert Resnik
Published May 30, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
Vermont harmonizers Bob & Sarah Amos
Photo courtesy of the Artists
/
Vermont harmonizers Bob & Sarah Anis

The pleasure of family members who sing together,, a wealth of local artists, and much much more..

This program will air on Sunday, June 4th
from 7-10 p.m.

This weekk's calendar announcements:

Studio Place Arts, located at 201 N. Main St. in Barre, presents Dana Robinson in concert Friday June 9th. Music begins at 7:00 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform at Mike’s Tiki Bar, 44 Belden Hill Road in East Burke on Saturday June 10th. Music begins at 6 p.m.

On Friday June 9th, Liturgy and special guests HIRS Collective and Diva Karr will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

The East Fairfield Meeting House on The Green Concert series presents Tim McKenzie with special guest Ben Patton on Saturday June 10th at 5 p.m.

