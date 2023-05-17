A Vernal Reawakening!

The tulips and lady slippers are up, and so are the Vermont musicians...There's lots of live music all over the Vermont Public listening area!

This program will air on Sunday May 21st from 7 to 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont musician and storyteller Tim Jennings will be debuting a new storytelling program at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier on Thursday May 24th at 6:30 p.m.

Northeast Kingdom string band Beg, Steal, or Borrow will lead off the East Fairfield summer concert series this year on Saturday, May 27th at the Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield. Music begins at 5 p.m.

The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band, Vermont's longest running klezmer ensemble,will be giving a final concert on Saturday, May 27th at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette on Thursday, May 24th at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St. in Cabot. Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday May 27th, the Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Bridge City Sinners along with special guests Ditrani Brothers and Joe Kaplow on May 27th at 8 p.m.

The Marlboro Morris Ale will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 27th and 28th.Public performances will happen throughout Brattleboro, VT on Saturday, starting with performances by all of the morris and sword teams at 10am at the entrance to the Potash Hill campus in Marlboro, and ending with another en masse performance at 5pm on the eastern end of Elliot Street, Brattleboro. On Sunday, the teams will dance in various Windham County locations, gathering for a final en masse public performance at 5pm in front of the Newfane Courthouse in Newfane.

Rokeby Museum is excited to host Music with the Museum, an evening of food and music with renowned musicians Paul Asbell and Bob Stannard at the historic Ferrisburgh Town Community Center. The date is Thursday, May 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Ferrisburgh Community Center (Town Hall)

During this event, a silent auction will be held to raise funds for Rokeby Museum’s exhibition fund, which supports the institution’s dedication to sharing the stories of the people who lived and worked at Rokeby.

Kingdom County Productions presents Cape Breton Fiddling sensations Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy in Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 p.m.

Rees Shad & The Conversations will perform at Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, May 30th.

Arlo Guthrie returns to the Spruce Peak Arts stage, Saturday, May 27th at 7 p.m. as part of the limited run “What’s Left of Me?” tour.

The 21st Farewell Reunion featuring Pascal Gemme and the Youth Commission is scheduled for Friday May 26, 2023 at Grace Church in Sheldon, Vermont. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Tom Sustic Fund, supporting families with children with life-threatening/life-altering conditions.

