The Humours Of Sutherland

Our annual Mother's Day show, and a special re-broadcast of a live-in-the-studio interview with the late great Vermont musician Pete Sutherland , born 72 years ago this week!

This program will air on Sunday May 14th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vergennes Opera House presents Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey with special guest Eric O'Hara on Saturday May 20th at 7:30 p.m. Hometown gal Patti Casey returns to her Vergennes roots to help us close out our season with great music and hometown pride. Joining Patti on stage is the incomparable Colin McCaffrey and Eric O'Hara. General seating. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm.

Pepper and Sassafras co-bill with Phil Henry and Jeff Kimball at the Rutland UU Coffeehouse on Saturday May 20th. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lewis Franco will be performing w/ The Missing Cats, (Will Patton, Dono Schabner and Susannah Blachly) on the Westford Common on Sunday May 21st from 4-5 p.m.

The Pointe Noir Cajun Band will perform on Saturday, May 20th from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Adamant Community Center, 1161 Martin Road, Adamant, VT

On Friday May 19th, The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents DBB, Chained to the Dead, Jeopardy, and Sachem. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Thursday May 18th, Shamarr Allen and The Fantastic Partnerz perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

The weekly open mic in South Royalton on Thursdays at 802 Pizza Soro, hosted by George Nostrand, has changed the time from 6-9 p.m. to 5-8 p.m. Any questions, email asoundspacevt@gmail.com or call 802-417-7411.