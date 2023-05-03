Two Memorable Musicians

An appreciation of the musical legacy of Harry Belafonte and Gordon Lightfoot, two giants of 20th century acoustic music.

This program will air on Sunday May 7th from 7 -9 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Two fascinating Vermont performers team up for an evening of great original numbers, folk hits, American song book standards, and other golden nuggets for your listening pleasure. Vermont musicians Jon Gailmor and Taryn Noelle team up with gifted Vermont guitarist Don Schabner, and veteran bassist and singer Dave Rowell. All have been gracing the stage for decades, but have never joined together. It will be an evening to remember. Come hear the Jon Gailmor and Taryn Noelle quartet Saturday May 13th at 7 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts. For tickets go to www.highlandartsvt.org

The Folk/Americana duo Magpie, comprised of Greg Artzner & Terry Leonino, are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and the months-long celebration begins the weekend of May 12th and 13th with an appearance at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs.

On Sunday May 14th, Mr. Twin Sister and Psymon Spine perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Saturday May 13th at 8 p.m, Not Fade Away Band performs at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

The Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH presents Shawn Colvin on Thursday, May 11th at 8 p.m.