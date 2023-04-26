© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Cumbia y Calypso and More !

By Robert Resnik
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Cumbia master Armando Hernandez

Dance music from Colombia, Trinidad, and Cape Verde, new music from all over, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday April 30th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House in Lincoln Presents Brett Hughes and that Bluegass Band on Saturday May 6th, at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, Vermont, at 7:30 p.m.

The Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon presents Scottish musician Louise Bichan on Saturday May 6th at 7 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional Celtic and folk music by Kalos (Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson, and Jeremiah McLane) and Fern Maddie on Friday, May 5th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents the Garcia Project on Friday May 5th at 8:30 p.m.

The Fyre and Lightning Consort presents their Final Concert on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Plainfield Opera House – 18 High St. in Plainfield.

The Kobzar's Prayer for Ukraine: The Lost, Sacred, Traditional Instruments of Ukraine:
The Bandura, Kobza, and Torban featuring Jurij Fedynsky, Kobzar from Ukraine:
A free concert, lecture, and fundraising presentation entitled The Kobzar's Prayer for Ukraine: The Lost, Sacred, Traditional Instruments of Ukraine featuring Jurij Fedynsky, Kobzar from Ukraine. Donations will be collected and proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Poltava Kobzar Guild. The time is Thursday, May 4th at 7 p.m. (doors open 6:30) and the place is the All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Rd. Shelburne, VT.

The Sweet Lilies will be performing at Nectar's in Burlington on Wednesday May 3rd.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
