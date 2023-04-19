One Of the Grandmasters

Judy Collins performs at the Flynn Center in Burlington on April 30th, we get a first glimpse of a wealth of newly-released local recordings, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Flynn Center in Burlington presents Judy Collins on Sunday April 30th.

The Celtic roots trio Kalos will perform at the Caffe Lena on Sunday April 30th.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Sara Grace on Thursday, April 27th at 7p.m. at The Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St, Cabot Village.

Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet will perform a house concert in East Montpelier on Sunday, April 30th at 5:00 p.m. with potluck dinner to follow. $20 suggested donation at the door, reservations strongly preferred

Masks are welcome. Home of Tracy, Rob and Isak, 2809 North St., East Montpelier. For questions or to make a reservation, contact Tracy Loysen at taloysen@aol.com or 802-522-3083.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Rough Francis with Voices in Vain and Dead Street Dreamers on Saturday April 29th at 8 p.m.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Josh David Barrett & The Judah Tribe with Prince Negasi on Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, April 30th, the Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Low Lily.

