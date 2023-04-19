© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

One Of the Grandmasters

By Robert Resnik
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT
330px-Judy_Collins_by_Bryan_Ledgard_2_(cropped).jpg
photo by Bryan Ledgard
/
Wikimedia Commons
Judy Collins onstage

Judy Collins performs at the Flynn Center in Burlington on April 30th, we get a first glimpse of a wealth of newly-released local recordings, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Flynn Center in Burlington presents Judy Collins on Sunday April 30th.

The Celtic roots trio Kalos will perform at the Caffe Lena on Sunday April 30th.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Sara Grace on Thursday, April 27th at 7p.m. at The Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St, Cabot Village.

Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet will perform a house concert in East Montpelier on Sunday, April 30th at 5:00 p.m. with potluck dinner to follow. $20 suggested donation at the door, reservations strongly preferred
Masks are welcome. Home of Tracy, Rob and Isak, 2809 North St., East Montpelier. For questions or to make a reservation, contact Tracy Loysen at taloysen@aol.com or 802-522-3083.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Rough Francis with Voices in Vain and Dead Street Dreamers on Saturday April 29th at 8 p.m.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Josh David Barrett & The Judah Tribe with Prince Negasi on Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, April 30th, the Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Low Lily.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik