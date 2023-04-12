Shipwrecks and Schottisches

It was sad when that great ship went down (111 years ago this week), and happy to receive 3 wonderful new CDs, all by trios, two from local musicians, and one a collaboration between Swedish and Scottish players.

This program will air on Sunday, April 16th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Martha Burns and Andy Davis will present Songs Old and New at the Adamant Community Club on Friday, April 21st at 7:00 p.m.

the Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY presents Garnet Rogers on Sunday, April 23rd at 4:00 p.m. More information at www.thegrangehall.info

The band Upstate will be performing a release concert for their new album You Only Get a Few at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday April 21st.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents The Dead Tongues and Louisa Stancioff on Saturday April 22nd at 8 p.m.

This week the Stone Church will also be presenting Soul Magnets and Free Range Cats on Friday April 21st, also at 8 p.m.

Low Lily is doing an album release tour with bassist Hazel Royer, and drummer Stefan Amidon in April! They will be playing on Saturday April 22nd @ the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro,

Dan Berggren has an Earth Day concert at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on April 23rd at 7 p.m. - he's celebrating 50 years of songwriting and performing. The Caffe will also be live-streaming the show.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents Jake Blount on Sunday April 23rd.