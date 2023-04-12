© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Shipwrecks and Schottisches

By Robert Resnik
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
Vermont-based Scottish band Cantrip

It was sad when that great ship went down (111 years ago this week), and happy to receive 3 wonderful new CDs, all by trios, two from local musicians, and one a collaboration between Swedish and Scottish players.

This program will air on Sunday, April 16th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Martha Burns and Andy Davis will present Songs Old and New at the Adamant Community Club on Friday, April 21st at 7:00 p.m.

the Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY presents Garnet Rogers on Sunday, April 23rd at 4:00 p.m. More information at www.thegrangehall.info

The band Upstate will be performing a release concert for their new album You Only Get a Few at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday April 21st.

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents The Dead Tongues and Louisa Stancioff on Saturday April 22nd at 8 p.m.

This week the Stone Church will also be presenting Soul Magnets and Free Range Cats on Friday April 21st, also at 8 p.m.

Low Lily is doing an album release tour with bassist Hazel Royer, and drummer Stefan Amidon in April! They will be playing on Saturday April 22nd @ the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro,

Dan Berggren has an Earth Day concert at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on April 23rd at 7 p.m. - he's celebrating 50 years of songwriting and performing. The Caffe will also be live-streaming the show.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents Jake Blount on Sunday April 23rd.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
