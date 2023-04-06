© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

As the Mycelium Starts To Spread

By Robert Resnik
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Agaricus humongous
Photo by Maureen Cannon
/
spring 2021 Agaricus arvensis in an amazing mycological year.

From Pakistani Sufi songs to Ontario Yiddishkeit as we celebrate a rare Sunday in spring when Easter, Ramadan, and Passover all coincide.

This program will air on Sunday April 9th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Westford Music Series presents the Rockabilly, Americana, Bluegrass band The Buck Hollers, on Sunday April 16th, from 4-5pm at the Westford Common Hall at 21 Brookside Road.

Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem will perform at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday April 16th at 4 p.m.

The Young Tradition Touring Group will perform on Saturday, April 15th starting at 7pm at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph. Featured will be the 24 teen members of the Touring Group. Also appearing will be adult artist leaders Andrea Beaton and Dominique Dodge, youth artist leaders Owen Kennedy and Hadley Stockwell, and the 2022/2023 Youth Commission led by Fiona Stowell.

Violin master Hanneke Cassel will perform an album release show at Caffè Lena, 47 Phila St. in Saratoga Springs with special guests Keith Murphy and Jenna Moynihan on Thursday, April 13th at 7 p.m.

 The Westford Music Series presents at the Buck Hollers Band on Sunday, April 16th at the Westford Common Hall. Music begins at 4 p.m.

Mary Wesley and Triton (Jeremiah McLane, Alex Kehler, & Tim Cummings) presents Middlebury BalFolk Workshop & Dance on Saturday, April 15th from 4-6 p.m, in the 'Grand Salon' of the Château (Middlebury College) Free and open to the public.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996.
