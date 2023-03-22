© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

The Talented Rogers Guys & the Bonny Boys of Bedlam...

By Robert Resnik
Published March 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
stan.jpg
photo courtesy of the Artist's estate
/
The late and very great Stan Rogers

Bouncing between France & England, Wales and Prince Edward Island, plus a myriad of other European places both north and west.

This program will air on Sunday March 26th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House in Lincoln Presents Liam Robinson and Jean Rohe on Saturday April 1st at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, VT, at 7:30 p.m.

Le Vent du Nord returns to the Barre Opera House on Saturday April 1st at 7:30 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Phil Henry on Thursday, March 30th at the Willey Building Auditorium on Main St. in Cabot, VT.

On Thursday March 30th at 8 p.m., Robber Robber, Prune, Goldsetter, and Kivimae play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Saturday April 1st, ace Vermont mandolinist Jamie Masefield will be performing with ace Vermont guitarist Doug Perkins at Hugo’s Piano Bar in Montpelier.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Celtic-American Roots music quintet RUNA on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik