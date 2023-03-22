The Talented Rogers Guys & the Bonny Boys of Bedlam...

Bouncing between France & England, Wales and Prince Edward Island, plus a myriad of other European places both north and west.

This program will air on Sunday March 26th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House in Lincoln Presents Liam Robinson and Jean Rohe on Saturday April 1st at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, VT, at 7:30 p.m.

Le Vent du Nord returns to the Barre Opera House on Saturday April 1st at 7:30 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents Phil Henry on Thursday, March 30th at the Willey Building Auditorium on Main St. in Cabot, VT.

On Thursday March 30th at 8 p.m., Robber Robber, Prune, Goldsetter, and Kivimae play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Saturday April 1st, ace Vermont mandolinist Jamie Masefield will be performing with ace Vermont guitarist Doug Perkins at Hugo’s Piano Bar in Montpelier.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Celtic-American Roots music quintet RUNA on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.