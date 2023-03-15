© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Delays, closures in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Generations Of Great Voices

By Robert Resnik
Published March 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
liza.jpg
photo courtesy of the Artist
/
New Hampshire songstress Liza Constable

Memorable singers in their own right, some of their very musical progeny, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday March 19th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Toronto-based folk duo Basset will be performing at the Chandler in Randolph on Friday March 24th and at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday March 26th at 4 p.m.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Beppe Gambetta on Friday March 24th at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday March 25th, King Tuff & Tchotchke play The Stone Church in Brattleboro with music beginning at 8 p.m.

On Friday March 24th at 8 p.m., The Gaslight Tinkers w/ Choc’late Allen & Wormdogs play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Tuesday, March 21st at 7 p.m, Richard Wood, a dynamic fiddle player from Prince Edward Island, will be performing at the Telford/Connor residence at 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT. Don’t miss this chance to see Richard, with guitar player Keelin Wedge, in an intimate setting. Tickets are $20 advance / $25 day of show. Checks should be made out to Richard Wood and mailed c/o Beth Telford to the address above. For info, contact Beth at 802-728-6351 or email bethtelfordfiddle@gmail.com. Potluck dessert and beverages.

On Friday March 24th from 7-9 p.m. Carol Hausner and Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan will perform at the Stone Corral in Richmond, VT.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik