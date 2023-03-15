Generations Of Great Voices

Memorable singers in their own right, some of their very musical progeny, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday March 19th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Toronto-based folk duo Basset will be performing at the Chandler in Randolph on Friday March 24th and at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday March 26th at 4 p.m.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Beppe Gambetta on Friday March 24th at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday March 25th, King Tuff & Tchotchke play The Stone Church in Brattleboro with music beginning at 8 p.m.

On Friday March 24th at 8 p.m., The Gaslight Tinkers w/ Choc’late Allen & Wormdogs play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Tuesday, March 21st at 7 p.m, Richard Wood, a dynamic fiddle player from Prince Edward Island, will be performing at the Telford/Connor residence at 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT. Don’t miss this chance to see Richard, with guitar player Keelin Wedge, in an intimate setting. Tickets are $20 advance / $25 day of show. Checks should be made out to Richard Wood and mailed c/o Beth Telford to the address above. For info, contact Beth at 802-728-6351 or email bethtelfordfiddle@gmail.com. Potluck dessert and beverages.

On Friday March 24th from 7-9 p.m. Carol Hausner and Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan will perform at the Stone Corral in Richmond, VT.

