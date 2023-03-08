Many Lovely Shades Of Green

Celebrating St. Patrick's week with a plethora of jigs, reels, hornpipes, and lovely Irish songs.

This program will air on Sunday March 12th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Patti Casey and Tom Mackenzie will be performing as Shady Rill on Saturday March 18th in Shelburne, where they will be providing music for the Shelburne Pie Breakfast which will be held at the Shelburne historic town hall. Music begins at 8 a.m.

Cabot Arts presents a Celtic Equinox on Saturday March 18th featuring Vermont musical treasure Norman Kennedy, and the band of local ace Irish musicians Irish Session on Main at the Willey Building Auditorium 3084 Main Street in Cabot. Music begins at 7 p,m,

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH features New York state musician Andrew VanNorstrand on Friday March 17th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont band Atlantic Crossing will be celebrating St Patrick's Day at the Salt Hill pubs (https://www.salthillpub.com/) in Lebanon & Hanover, NH. Come and join the all-day festivities and wear your finest greenery. We'll be playing in Lebanon 3:30 - 6:30 pm and in Hanover from 8:30 - 11:30 pm.