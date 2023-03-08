© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Many Lovely Shades Of Green

By Robert Resnik
Published March 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST
Irish musician and scholar Mick Moloney

Celebrating St. Patrick's week with a plethora of jigs, reels, hornpipes, and lovely Irish songs.

This program will air on Sunday March 12th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Patti Casey and Tom Mackenzie will be performing as Shady Rill on Saturday March 18th in Shelburne, where they will be providing music for the Shelburne Pie Breakfast which will be held at the Shelburne historic town hall. Music begins at 8 a.m.

Cabot Arts presents a Celtic Equinox on Saturday March 18th featuring Vermont musical treasure Norman Kennedy, and the band of local ace Irish musicians Irish Session on Main at the Willey Building Auditorium 3084 Main Street in Cabot. Music begins at 7 p,m,

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH features New York state musician Andrew VanNorstrand on Friday March 17th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont band Atlantic Crossing will be celebrating St Patrick's Day at the Salt Hill pubs (https://www.salthillpub.com/) in Lebanon & Hanover, NH. Come and join the all-day festivities and wear your finest greenery. We'll be playing in Lebanon 3:30 - 6:30 pm and in Hanover from 8:30 - 11:30 pm.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
