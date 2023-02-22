Warming Up Near A Burning Ring Of Fire

A wealth of live local performances, songs about pianos and slumber, and Johnny Cash's 91st heavenly birthday !

This program will air on Sunday February 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Purim Palooza 2023, featuring Jesse Lepkoff, and Bayou X and Friends, will be held on Saturday March 4th from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro.

The Barre Opera House presents Cherish the Ladies on Wednesday March 1st.

On Saturday March 4th, Ida Mae Specker with Mamma’s Marmalade play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

On Friday March 3rd, Weakened Friends & Squirrel Flower with Lily Seabird play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

Southern Vermont music scene mainstay Jesse Peters will play a full set following micro-performances by Brian Dade, Carl Beverly, Charlie & Emma, Gillis Mills, Ian Galipeau, Josh Cummings, and Will Stahl. A 3:00 PM matinee at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls VT on Sunday, March 5th.

The Ripton Community Coffeehouse in Lincoln presents Mark Erelli on Saturday March 4th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe presents Watchouse, formerly Mandolin Orange, on Sunday March 5th.

The Vermont Mandolin Trio - Jamie Masefield, Will Patton, and Matt Flinner will perform at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph on Friday March 3rd.

Karan Casey will perform at Next Stage Arts in Putney on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents Eric Jayne, Footworks, and the Vermont band Fifth Business on Friday March 3rd. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Aaron Flinn will be performing at Shelburne Vineyard in Shelburne, VT on Thursday March 2nd at 6pm.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Jericho VT Cafe & Tavern on Friday March 3rd from 6 - 9 p.m.