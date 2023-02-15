© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Due to emergency transmitter maintenance, WETK Channels 33.1 – 33.4 may be off the air today. View our livestream here>>>

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

From Bacharach To Bossa Nova On A Country Road

By Robert Resnik
Published February 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST
Burt_Bacharach_1972.jpg
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
/
The Late Great Burt Bacharach in 1972

All sorts of fine songwriters and songs that stick with you...

This program will air on Sunday February 19th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

Ben Patton sings old songs with Will Patton live at the Venetian Soda Lounge in Burlington on Friday February 24th from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

On Saturday February 25th the acoustic band Heavy Nettles will be playing at The Stowe Village Inn beginning at 6 p.m.

The band Corner House will be playing at the Seven Stars Arts in Sharon on Saturday February 25th Ethan Hawkins, Scottish fiddle player Louise Bichan, bluegrass mandolinist Ethan Setiawan, and cellist Casey Murray.

On Saturday February 25th at 8 p.m., Suitcase Junket plays The Stone Church 210 Main St. in Brattleboro.

On Saturday February 25th Atlantic Crossing will be playing at the Amos & Julia Ward Theater in Jay, NY, with music starting at 6 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club presents Cricket Blue on Thursday, February 23rd at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St. in Cabot.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik