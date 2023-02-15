From Bacharach To Bossa Nova On A Country Road

All sorts of fine songwriters and songs that stick with you...

This program will air on Sunday February 19th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

Ben Patton sings old songs with Will Patton live at the Venetian Soda Lounge in Burlington on Friday February 24th from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

On Saturday February 25th the acoustic band Heavy Nettles will be playing at The Stowe Village Inn beginning at 6 p.m.

The band Corner House will be playing at the Seven Stars Arts in Sharon on Saturday February 25th Ethan Hawkins, Scottish fiddle player Louise Bichan, bluegrass mandolinist Ethan Setiawan, and cellist Casey Murray.

On Saturday February 25th at 8 p.m., Suitcase Junket plays The Stone Church 210 Main St. in Brattleboro.

On Saturday February 25th Atlantic Crossing will be playing at the Amos & Julia Ward Theater in Jay, NY, with music starting at 6 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club presents Cricket Blue on Thursday, February 23rd at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St. in Cabot.

