A Long Time Gone

Remembering David Crosby's beautiful voice and harmony singing, a wealth of songs about canals, great lakes, and the sea, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday January 29th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Rik Palieri will be giving a free concert at the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library Reading Room in Jericho on Sunday, February 5th from 2-3:45p.m.

Two noted Rutland musicians will return and team up for an evening of rock and roots, when George Nostrand and Phil Henry each bring their own band to West Rutland. The two bands, called George’s Back Pocket and Phil Henry and the News Feed, will present a concert at the West Rutland Town Hall on Saturday, February 4th at 7:30 p.m.

The Westford Music Series celebrates February with the all-male Green Mountain Chorus, Vermont’s preeminent barbershop ensemble, on Sunday February 5th from 4-5 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall. Based in Winooski, the chorus, conducted by Neil Cerutti, is the oldest barbershop chorus in the state and member of the national Barbershop Harmony Society.

The Reading Recreation Commission will host a family-friendly, intergenerational “Reading Community Contra Dance” on Saturday, February 4 from 7-9 pm at the Reading Town Hall. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a contra dance from 7-9 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Friday, February 3rd at Bent Nails, 4 Langdon St, in Montpelier from 7-9 p.m.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse concert series at Lebanon, NH's First Congregational Church on the Green presents John and Joe Saroyan on Friday February 4th at 7:30 p.m. Other featured performers that night will be Tennessee native Sarah Harralson and the old time folk duo Green Heron.

