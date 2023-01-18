Midwinter Festivals and More

A preview of Brattleboro's Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival, some of our favorite voices, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday January 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be at The Whammy Bar at Maple Corner in Calais on Friday January 27th from 7-9 p.m.

We're pleased to welcome back the 16th annual Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival Saturday and Sunday, January 28 & 29 -- and all of it in person!

A Saturday afternoon of workshops at the Brattleboro Music Center from noon to 5:30 p.m. will be followed by a 7:30 p.m. concert. Sunday brings popular pub sessions from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Garden Marketplace, 157 Main Street, Brattleboro. All workshops and sessions will be in person.

The Festival offers a unique showcase of a variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland, and Welsh.

This year’s featured performers include Nathan Gourley and Laura Feddersen (Irish fiddle duo), Julia Friend (Traditional song), Alex Cummings and Max Newman (English accordion & guitar), and Mary Fraser and Sally Newton (French Canadian fiddle). Keith Murphy, Andy Davis, Fred Breunig and Amanda Witman.

Launching Cabot Arts’ new “Cabot Folk Club” concert series will be Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar, Mikahely on Thursday, January 26th at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St in Cabot. Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 p.m. For advance tickets, visit: http://www.cabotarts.org

Venezualachian Duo Larry & Joe will perform at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Wednesday January 25th and on Tuesday January 24th in the Richmond, VT Congregational Church at 7p.m.

