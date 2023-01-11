An Architect of Equality and Peace

Music in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the actual 94th anniversary of his birth, some fine eastern cowboys, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday, January 15th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present New England’s acclaimed folk/roots quartet Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem on Sunday, January 22nd at 4:00 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.

Colin McCaffrey, Chris Brashear and Jim Rooney open at Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon, VT on Friday, January 20th at 7 pm. As part of the 'McCaffrey & Rooney Present' Series, Colin and Jim welcome back Chris Brashear. Chris plays fiddle, mandolin and guitar and he is a singer/songwriter with a wide vocal range and a clear, distinctive voice.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse, located at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH on the Green, presents the string band Ramblers and Co., Vermont songwriter Tommy Crawford, and the quartet 2X2 on Friday January 20th, with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Plainfield Opera House presents An Afternoon of Irish Music with

Hilari Farrington, Benedict Koehler and Sarah Blair on Sunday January 22nd at 4 p.m.

Vermont Singer-songwriter Phil Henry plays a 3:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday January 22nd at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls. Retro-inspired country rockers Rust and Ruin open.

